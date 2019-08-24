Boston takes on San Diego after Rodriguez’s strong performance

Boston Red Sox (69-61, third in the AL East) vs. San Diego Padres (59-68, fourth in the AL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (1-0, 6.69 ERA) Padres: Dinelson Lamet (2-2, 3.95 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Boston heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Eduardo Rodriguez. Rodriguez pitched seven innings, giving up zero runs on five hits with six strikeouts against San Diego.

The Padres are 29-34 on their home turf. The San Diego pitching staff averages 9 strikeouts per nine innings, Joey Lucchesi leads them with a mark of 8.7.

The Red Sox have gone 35-27 away from home. Boston has hit 201 home runs this season, eighth in the MLB. J.D. Martinez leads them with 30, averaging one every 15.7 at-bats. The Red Sox won the last meeting 11-0. Eduardo Rodriguez notched his 15th victory and Martinez went 3-for-4 with two home runs and seven RBIs for Boston. Chris Paddack registered his seventh loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Renfroe leads the Padres with 50 extra base hits and is slugging .527. Eric Hosmer is 14-for-39 with four doubles, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 170 hits and is batting .333. Mookie Betts is 14-for-42 with seven doubles, a triple, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .225 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Red Sox: 7-3, .321 batting average, 2.87 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: (forearm), Robert Stock: (bicep), Garrett Richards: (elbow), Jacob Nix: (elbow), Adrian Morejon: (shoulder), Aaron Loup: (elbow), Brett Kennedy: (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: (knee), Jose Castillo: (finger), Franchy Cordero: (quad), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (back), Ian Kinsler: (neck).

Red Sox Injuries: Steven Wright: (toe), Chris Sale: (elbow), David Price: (wrist), Heath Hembree: (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: (knee), Steve Pearce: (back), Michael Chavis: (shoulder).