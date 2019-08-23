Tampa Bay faces off against Baltimore in division matchup

Tampa Bay Rays (75-54, second in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (41-87, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: TBD Orioles: Ty Blach (0-1, 12.06 ERA)

LINE: Rays -215; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: AL East opponents Baltimore and Tampa Bay will play on Friday.

The Orioles are 18-43 against opponents from the AL East. Baltimore's lineup has 162 home runs this season, Trey Mancini leads them with 29 homers.

The Rays are 31-26 in division games. Tampa Bay has slugged .428 this season. Austin Meadows leads the team with a mark of .527. The Rays won the last meeting 5-2. Oliver Drake notched his second victory and Willy Adames went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Tampa Bay. Miguel Castro took his second loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mancini leads the Orioles with 29 home runs and is slugging .524. Hanser Alberto is 11-for-38 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

Meadows leads the Rays with 50 extra base hits and has 63 RBIs. Adames has 15 hits and is batting .395 over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 2-8, .231 batting average, 6.54 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Rays: 6-4, .231 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored by two runs

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: (elbow), Alex Cobb: (lumbar strain), DJ Stewart: (concussion), Richie Martin: (hand), Mark Trumbo: (knee).

Rays Injuries: Blake Snell: (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (finger), Anthony Banda: (elbow), Avisail Garcia: (oblique), Joey Wendle: (wrist), Brandon Lowe: (leg), Yandy Diaz: (foot).