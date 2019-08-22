Astros host Tigers, look to build on Verlander’s solid performance

Detroit Tigers (38-86, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (81-47, first in the AL West)

Houston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann (1-8, 6.66 ERA) Astros: Gerrit Cole (14-5, 2.87 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Houston heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Justin Verlander. Verlander threw nine innings, giving up two runs on two hits with 11 strikeouts against Detroit.

The Astros are 45-16 on their home turf. Houston has slugged .485, good for third in the American League. George Springer leads the team with a .566 slugging percentage, including 47 extra-base hits and 27 home runs.

The Tigers have gone 21-43 away from home. Detroit's team on-base percentage of .291 is last in the American League. Miguel Cabrera leads the club with an OBP of .337. The Tigers won the last meeting 2-1. Buck Farmer secured his fifth victory and Ronny Rodriguez went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Detroit. Justin Verlander registered his fifth loss for Houston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Brantley leads the Astros with 156 hits and is batting .334. Jose Altuve is 11-for-42 with three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

Niko Goodrum leads the Tigers with 42 extra base hits and is batting .248. Victor Reyes is 11-for-34 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 4-6, .246 batting average, 4.12 ERA, outscored by three runs

Tigers: 3-7, .241 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Astros Injuries: Aaron Sanchez: (pectoral), Lance McCullers Jr.: (elbow), Josh James: (shoulder), Gerrit Cole: (hamstring), Aledmys Diaz: (foot), Carlos Correa: (back).

Tigers Injuries: Tyson Ross: (nerve), Matt Moore: (knee), Blaine Hardy: (elbow), Michael Fulmer: (elbow), Christin Stewart: (concussion), JaCoby Jones: (wrist), Niko Goodrum: (groin), Jeimer Candelario: (thumb), Grayson Greiner: (back).