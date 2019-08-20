Reds host the Padres following Bauer’s strong performance

San Diego Padres (59-65, fourth in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (58-66, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Cal Quantrill (6-3, 3.23 ERA) Reds: Sonny Gray (8-6, 2.99 ERA)

LINE: Reds -164; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Trevor Bauer. Bauer threw seven innings, giving up two runs on five hits with 11 strikeouts against San Diego.

The Reds are 35-31 on their home turf. The Cincinnati pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.17. Sonny Gray leads the team with a 2.92 ERA.

The Padres are 30-32 on the road. San Diego has slugged .430 this season. Hunter Renfroe leads the team with a mark of .536. The Padres won the last meeting 3-2. Luis Perdomo earned his second victory and Francisco Mejia went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for San Diego. Trevor Bauer registered his 10th loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 34 home runs and is slugging .528. Aristides Aquino is 9-for-36 with seven home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Renfroe leads the Padres with 31 home runs and is batting .235. Eric Hosmer is 15-for-41 with four doubles, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .282 batting average, 5.59 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Padres: 6-4, .257 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Reds Injuries: Tyler Mahle: (hamstring), Nick Senzel: (elbow), Joey Votto: (back), Derek Dietrich: (shoulder), Juan Graterol: (head), Curt Casali: (knee).

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: (forearm), Robert Stock: (bicep), Garrett Richards: (elbow), Jacob Nix: (elbow), Adrian Morejon: (shoulder), Aaron Loup: (elbow), Brett Kennedy: (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: (knee), Jose Castillo: (finger), Franchy Cordero: (quad), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (back), Ian Kinsler: (neck).