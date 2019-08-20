Tigers look to break 3-game slide against Astros

Detroit Tigers (37-85, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (80-46, first in the AL West)

Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Spencer Turnbull (3-11, 3.75 ERA) Astros: Aaron Sanchez (5-14, 5.79 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Astros are 44-15 on their home turf. Houston has a collective on-base percentage of .347, good for first in in the league. Alex Bregman leads the club with a mark of .408.

The Tigers have gone 20-42 away from home. Detroit's team on-base percentage of .292 is last in the American League. Miguel Cabrera leads the lineup with an OBP of .336. The Astros won the last meeting 5-4. Wade Miley earned his 12th victory and Yuli Gurriel went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Houston. Edwin Jackson registered his sixth loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Brantley leads the Astros with 155 hits and is batting .335. Gurriel has 15 hits and is batting .405 over the last 10 games for Houston.

Miguel Cabrera leads the Tigers with 112 hits and has 49 RBIs. Niko Goodrum is 8-for-33 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and two RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 4-6, .289 batting average, 4.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Tigers: 3-7, .258 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Astros Injuries: Lance McCullers Jr.: (elbow), Josh James: (shoulder), Gerrit Cole: (hamstring), Aledmys Diaz: (foot), Carlos Correa: (back).

Tigers Injuries: Tyson Ross: (nerve), Matt Moore: (knee), Blaine Hardy: (elbow), Michael Fulmer: (elbow), Christin Stewart: (concussion), JaCoby Jones: (wrist), Niko Goodrum: (groin), Jeimer Candelario: (thumb), Grayson Greiner: (back).