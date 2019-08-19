Baltimore takes 7-game skid into matchup with Kansas City

Kansas City Royals (44-80, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (39-85, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jorge Lopez (1-7, 6.51 ERA) Orioles: John Means (8-8, 3.76 ERA)

LINE: Orioles favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore enters the matchup as losers of their last seven games.

The Orioles are 18-43 on their home turf. Baltimore has a collective on-base percentage of .305, led by Trey Mancini with a mark of .343.

The Royals are 20-41 on the road. Kansas City has slugged .400 this season. Hunter Dozier leads the club with a .563 slugging percentage, including 52 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mancini leads the Orioles with 29 home runs and is slugging .535. Renato Nunez is 8-for-32 with a double, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

Jorge Soler leads the Royals with 60 extra base hits and has 88 RBIs. Dozier is 14-for-39 with three doubles, two triples, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 1-9, .242 batting average, 9.87 ERA, outscored by 51 runs

Royals: 4-6, .204 batting average, 4.08 ERA

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: (elbow), Alex Cobb: (lumbar strain), DJ Stewart: (concussion), Dwight Smith Jr.: (calf), Mark Trumbo: (knee), Chance Sisco: (groin).

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: (hip), Jesse Hahn: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (hamstring), Adalberto Mondesi: (shoulder), Salvador Perez: (elbow), Cam Gallagher: (oblique).