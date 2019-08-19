Rockies put 4-game win streak on the line against Diamondbacks

Colorado Rockies (57-67, fifth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (62-63, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chi Chi Gonzalez (0-4, 6.57 ERA) Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (2-3, 2.58 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado enters the matchup as winners of their last four games.

The Diamondbacks are 23-35 against NL West opponents. Arizona has slugged .450, good for fourth in the National League. Ketel Marte leads the club with a .568 slugging percentage, including 60 extra-base hits and 25 home runs.

The Rockies have gone 25-33 against division opponents. The Colorado offense has compiled a .269 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the National League. Charlie Blackmon leads the team with a an average of .327.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 60 extra base hits and is batting .320. Nick Ahmed is 13-for-36 with two doubles, a triple, five home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Nolan Arenado leads the Rockies with 30 home runs and has 94 RBIs. Ryan McMahon is 10-for-34 with two doubles, five home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .264 batting average, 5.74 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Rockies: 5-5, .289 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored by six runs

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: (forearm), Taijuan Walker: (elbow), Robbie Ray: (lower back), Yoshihisa Hirano: (elbow), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: (knee), Ketel Marte: (back).

Rockies Injuries: Scott Oberg: (arm), German Marquez: (undisclosed), Chad Bettis: (hip), Tyler Anderson: (knee), David Dahl: (ankle), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder).