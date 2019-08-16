Iglesias takes 10-game hit streak into matchup with Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals (63-56, first in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (57-63, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (8-8, 4.35 ERA) Reds: Luis Castillo (11-4, 2.69 ERA)

LINE: Reds favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati's Iglesias puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Cardinals.

The Reds are 27-30 against opponents from the NL Central. The Cincinnati pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.15. Luis Castillo leads the team with a 2.76 ERA.

The Cardinals are 29-21 in division play. The St. Louis pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.00. Jack Flaherty leads the team with a 3.53 earned run average. The Reds won the last meeting 2-1. Sonny Gray earned his eighth victory and Nick Senzel went 0-for-4 with an RBI for Cincinnati. Michael Wacha registered his sixth loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 52 extra base hits and is batting .260. Aristides Aquino is 14-for-38 with a double, eight home runs and 14 RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Marcell Ozuna leads the Cardinals with 65 RBIs and is batting .253. Dexter Fowler is 9-for-32 with three doubles, a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .293 batting average, 5.59 ERA, outscored by three runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .212 batting average, 3.15 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Reds Injuries: Tyler Mahle: (hamstring), Joey Votto: (back), Derek Dietrich: (shoulder), Juan Graterol: (head), Curt Casali: (knee).

Cardinals Injuries: Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Tony Cingrani: (shoulder), Brett Cecil: (wrist/forearm), Tyler O'Neill: (wrist), Jose Martinez: (shoulder).