Philadelphia opens 3-game series at home against Padres

San Diego Padres (56-64, fourth in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (63-58, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Chris Paddack (7-5, 3.26 ERA) Phillies: Vince Velasquez (4-7, 4.30 ERA)

LINE: Padres favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and San Diego are set to begin a three-game series.

The Phillies are 37-26 in home games. Philadelphia has slugged .420 this season. Jay Bruce leads the team with a .540 slugging percentage, including 41 extra-base hits and 24 home runs.

The Padres are 27-31 in road games. San Diego has a collective .246 this season, led by Fernando Tatis Jr. with an average of .317.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with 87 RBIs and is batting .253. J.T. Realmuto is 10-for-33 with four doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Hunter Renfroe leads the Padres with 31 home runs and has 61 RBIs. Eric Hosmer is 13-for-40 with two doubles, three home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .266 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Padres: 5-5, .267 batting average, 5.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: (elbow), Edubray Ramos: (shoulder), Pat Neshek: (hamstring), Adam Morgan: (hip), Tommy Hunter: (forearm), Jerad Eickhoff: (biceps), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jake Arrieta: (elbow), Victor Arano: (elbow), Andrew McCutchen: (knee), Jay Bruce: (hip), Rhys Hoskins: (hand).

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: (forearm), Robert Stock: (bicep), Garrett Richards: (elbow), Jacob Nix: (elbow), Adrian Morejon: (shoulder), Aaron Loup: (elbow), Brett Kennedy: (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: (knee), Jose Castillo: (finger), Franchy Cordero: (quad), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (back).