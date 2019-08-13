Brewers host the Twins after Lyles’ strong performance

Minnesota Twins (71-47, second in the AL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (62-57, third in the AL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Martin Perez (8-5, 4.80 ERA) Brewers: Chase Anderson (5-2, 3.70 ERA)

Milwaukee heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Jordan Lyles. Lyles pitched seven innings, surrendering a run while striking out nine. The Brewers are 35-25 in home games. Milwaukee has hit 188 home runs this season, sixth in the majors. Christian Yelich leads the team with 39, averaging one every 10.2 at-bats.

The Twins have gone 35-21 away from home. Minnesota has hit 228 combined home runs this season, most in the American League. Max Kepler leads the club with 32, averaging one every 13.7 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yelich leads the Brewers with 39 home runs and is batting .335. Trent Grisham is 9-for-30 with two doubles, a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Jorge Polanco leads the Twins with 138 hits and is batting .295. Miguel Sano is 6-for-34 with a double, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .245 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored by five runs

Twins: 5-5, .274 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by one run

Brewers Injuries: Brandon Woodruff: (oblique), Bobby Wahl: (knee), Brent Suter: (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (elbow), Zach Davies: (undisclosed), Jhoulys Chacin: (ribcage), Christian Yelich: (back).

Twins Injuries: Michael Pineda: (triceps), Sam Dyson: (bicep tendinitis), LaMonte Wade Jr: (thumb), Byron Buxton: (shoulder), Nelson Cruz: (wrist), Willians Astudillo: (oblique).