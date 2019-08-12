Yankees and Orioles to meet in double header

Means, Orioles to face Means, Orioles to take on Baltimore Orioles (39-78, fifth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (77-41, first in the AL East)

Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: John Means (8-7, 3.36 ERA) Yankees: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Baltimore Orioles for a doubleheader Monday.

The Yankees are 44-16 against AL East teams. New York has hit 208 home runs this season, second in the American League. Edwin Encarnacion leads the club with 30, averaging one every 12.8 at-bats.

The Orioles are 18-35 against division opponents. Baltimore has slugged .410 this season. Trey Mancini leads the team with a mark of .534.

TOP PERFORMERS: Encarnacion leads the Yankees with 30 home runs and has 76 RBIs. Gio Urshela is 13-for-30 with three doubles, six home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Mancini leads the Orioles with 67 RBIs and is batting .280. Jace Peterson is 9-for-34 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 8-2, .284 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

Orioles: 3-7, .256 batting average, 8.70 ERA, outscored by 50 runs

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: (shoulder), CC Sabathia: (knee), Jordan Montgomery: (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: (shoulder), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Ben Heller: (elbow), David Hale: (spine), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jake Barrett: (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: (knee), Aaron Hicks: (elbow), Jacoby Ellsbury: (hip), Luke Voit: (hernia), Edwin Encarnacion: (wrist), Greg Bird: (foot), Miguel Andujar: (labrum).

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: (elbow), Alex Cobb: (lumbar strain), DJ Stewart: (concussion), Dwight Smith Jr.: (calf), Renato Nunez: (ankle), Mark Trumbo: (knee).