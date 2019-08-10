Atlanta faces Miami, looks to build on Teheran’s solid performance

Atlanta Braves (69-49, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (43-72, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Mike Soroka (10-2, 2.46 ERA) Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (4-10, 4.50 ERA)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Atlanta heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Julio Teheran. Teheran threw seven innings, giving up one run and striking out seven. The Marlins are 17-38 against NL East opponents. Miami has a team on-base percentage of .293, last in the National League. Garrett Cooper leads the lineup with a mark of .353.

The Braves are 29-19 against division opponents. Atlanta has slugged .462, good for second in the majors. Freddie Freeman leads the club with a .570 slugging percentage, including 59 extra-base hits and 29 home runs. The Braves won the last meeting 8-4. Julio Teheran earned his seventh victory and Ronald Acuna Jr. went 3-for-5 with two home runs and four RBIs for Atlanta. Caleb Smith registered his sixth loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brian Anderson leads the Marlins with 48 extra base hits and is slugging .467. Jon Berti is 14-for-38 with five doubles, a triple and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with 32 home runs home runs and is slugging .538. Freeman is 11-for-38 with a double, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 2-8, .257 batting average, 5.90 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Braves: 6-4, .278 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Marlins Injuries: Jose Urena: (back), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Pablo Lopez: (shoulder), Tayron Guerrero: (finger), Julian Fernandez: (elbow), JT Riddle: (forearm), Cesar Puello: (hip), Neil Walker: (finger), Miguel Rojas: (hamstring), Chad Wallach: (concussion).

Braves Injuries: Darren O'Day: (forearm), Grant Dayton: (toe), Austin Riley: (knee), Nick Markakis: (wrist), Dansby Swanson: (foot).