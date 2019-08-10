Padres face the Rockies after Quantrill’s strong performance

Colorado Rockies (52-64, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (54-61, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chi Chi Gonzalez (0-4, 5.95 ERA) Padres: Chris Paddack (7-5, 3.19 ERA)

San Diego heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Cal Quantrill. Quantrill pitched seven innings, giving up no runs and striking out five. The Padres are 23-26 against the rest of their division. San Diego has slugged .431 this season. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a mark of .608.

The Rockies are 23-30 against the rest of their division. The Colorado offense has compiled a .267 batting average as a team this season, good for fifth in the majors. Charlie Blackmon leads the team with an average of .326. The Padres won the last meeting 7-1. Cal Quantrill earned his fifth victory and Josh Naylor went 1-for-1 with a home run and three RBIs for San Diego. Kyle Freeland registered his 10th loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Renfroe leads the Padres with 46 extra base hits and is slugging .541. Eric Hosmer is 11-for-37 with four home runs and 14 RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Blackmon leads the Rockies with 135 hits and has 65 RBIs. Trevor Story is 10-for-38 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .278 batting average, 4.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Rockies: 3-7, .289 batting average, 6.49 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: (forearm), Robert Stock: (bicep), Garrett Richards: (elbow), Jacob Nix: (elbow), Adrian Morejon: (shoulder), Aaron Loup: (elbow), Brett Kennedy: (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: (knee), Jose Castillo: (finger), Franchy Cordero: (quad).

Rockies Injuries: Tyler Anderson: (knee), David Dahl: (ankle), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder).