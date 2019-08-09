Donaldson takes 11-game hit streak into matchup with Marlins

Atlanta Braves (68-49, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (43-71, fifth in the NL East)

; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Julio Teheran (6-7, 3.46 ERA) Marlins: Caleb Smith (7-5, 3.35 ERA)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Josh Donaldson is riding an 11-game hitting streak as Atlanta readies to play Miami.

The Marlins are 17-37 against teams from the NL East. Miami has a collective on-base percentage of .293, last in the majors. Garrett Cooper leads the lineup with a mark of .354.

The Braves are 28-19 against NL East Division opponents. Atlanta's team on-base percentage of .334 is second in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the lineup with an OBP of .392. The Marlins won the last meeting 9-2. Elieser Hernandez secured his second victory and Brian Anderson went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs for Miami. Dallas Keuchel registered his fifth loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anderson leads the Marlins with 48 extra base hits and is batting .252. Jon Berti has 14 hits and is batting .412 over the last 10 games for Miami.

Freeman leads the Braves with 92 RBIs and is batting .307. Ozzie Albies is 19-for-46 with three doubles, three triples, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 2-8, .245 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Braves: 6-4, .283 batting average, 5.68 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Marlins Injuries: Jose Urena: (back), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Pablo Lopez: (shoulder), Julian Fernandez: (elbow), JT Riddle: (forearm), Cesar Puello: (hip), Neil Walker: (finger), Miguel Rojas: (hamstring), Chad Wallach: (concussion).

Braves Injuries: Darren O'Day: (forearm), Grant Dayton: (toe), Austin Riley: (knee), Nick Markakis: (wrist), Dansby Swanson: (foot).