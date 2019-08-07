Yankees hit 5 HRs, rip Orioles 14-2 for 8th straight win

New York Yankees' Gio Urshela gestures after hitting a two-run home run off Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Tayler Scott during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, in Baltimore. AP Photo

Gio Urshela and Kyle Higashioka each hit two home runs, and the Yankees' long-ball outburst against the Baltimore Orioles reached historical proportions Wednesday night in a 14-2 blowout that extended New York's winning streak to eight games.

Urshela had a pair of two-run drives, and Higashioka totaled five RBIs with his two shots. It was the first career multihomer game for both players.

The Yankees have 11 players with multihomer games against Baltimore this season, breaking the record of 10 set by San Francisco against the Dodgers in 1958.

Cameron Maybin also went deep for the Yankees, who tied a major league record with 16 home runs in a three-game series. New York has hit 52 homers against the Orioles this season, breaking its own major league mark of 48 against the Kansas City Athletics in 1956.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

All these numbers are bound to increase next week, when the teams meet again for a four-game series at Yankee Stadium.

The frustration of being dominated in this lopsided three-game series reached a boiling point for the last-place Orioles in the middle of the fifth inning. After manager Brandon Hyde leaned over and said something to Chris Davis, the first baseman lurched in Hyde's direction and had to be restrained by teammate Mark Trumbo and hitting coach Don Long.

Davis is batting .182 while in the middle of a seven-year, $161 million contract. He struck out for the 111th time in the third inning and was replaced by a pinch hitter in the fifth.

James Paxton (7-6) allowed one run (a homer by Trey Mancini) over 6 2/3 innings to help the Yankees roll to their 15th straight victory at Camden Yards and 12th in a row overall against the Orioles.

New York finished with an impressive 43 home runs in its 10 games in Baltimore, a single-season record for most by a visiting team in a ballpark.

Higashioka's three-run drive off John Means (8-7) in the fourth inning kick-started the New York offense, and by the sixth it was 11-1.

The Orioles allowed 32 runs over the three-game set.

ROSTER MOVE

The Yankees recalled RHP Chance Adams from Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes-Barre after optioning LHP Stephon Tarpley to the same club Tuesday night.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Yankees: INF Gleyber Torres, who's been bothered by a core issue, underwent a series of tests Wednesday in New York. The results were positive enough to keep him off the injured list. "Everything checked out OK," manager Aaron Boone said. ... OF Giancarlo Stanton (right knee sprain) is participating in some baseball activities and could grab a bat next week. ... RHP Luis Severino, who's been sidelined all season with rotator cuff inflammation, hopes to have a bullpen workout this weekend. ... C Gary Sánchez (groin) went 1 for 3 in a rehab assignment with Scranton.

Orioles: OF DJ Stewart was placed on the 7-day concussion list after getting plunked on the head by a fly ball on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Yankees: RHP Domingo Germán (14-2, 3.98 ERA) helps New York open a four-game road series against another struggling AL East club, the Toronto Blue Jays, on Tuesday.

Orioles: Following a day off Thursday, Baltimore faces another first-place team, the Houston Astros. Dylan Bundy (5-11, 5.15) will start the opener of the three-game series.