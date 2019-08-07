Rangers to take on Indians on the road

Texas Rangers (58-54, third in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Indians (66-46, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Ariel Jurado (6-6, 4.92 ERA) Indians: Zach Plesac (6-3, 3.41 ERA)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Indians and Texas Rangers will square off in a doubleheader Wednesday.

The Indians are 36-24 in home games. The Cleveland pitching staff owns a team ERA of 3.76, Shane Bieber paces the staff with a mark of 3.32.

The Rangers are 23-32 on the road. Texas's lineup has 160 home runs this season, Rougned Odor leads them with 20 homers. The Rangers won the last meeting 1-0. Mike Minor earned his 10th victory and Elvis Andrus went 2-for-4 with a triple for Texas. Aaron Civale registered his first loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Franmil Reyes leads the Indians with 27 home runs and is slugging .515. Jose Ramirez is 10-for-39 with four doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Odor leads the Rangers with 20 home runs home runs and is slugging .443. Danny Santana is 16-for-46 with two doubles, two triples, four home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 6-4, .272 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Rangers: 7-3, .291 batting average, 3.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 10-day IL (groin), Jefry Rodriguez: 60-day IL (shoulder), Dan Otero: 60-day IL (shoulder), Tyler Olson: 10-day IL (undisclosed), Corey Kluber: 60-day IL (arm), Carlos Carrasco: 60-day IL (leukemia), Cody Anderson: 60-day IL (elbow), Bradley Zimmer: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jordan Luplow: 10-day IL (hamstring), Christian Arroyo: 60-day IL (forearm).

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 60-day IL (biceps), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Shawn Kelley: 10-day IL (biceps), Nate Jones: 60-day IL (forearm), Taylor Hearn: 60-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Jesse Biddle: 60-day IL (shoulder), Joey Gallo: 10-day IL (wrist).