New York takes 4-game win streak into matchup with Miami

Miami Marlins (42-69, fifth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (57-56, fourth in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Jordan Yamamoto (4-2, 3.94 ERA) Mets: Zack Wheeler (8-6, 4.45 ERA)

LINE: Mets favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York enters the game as winners of their last four games.

The Mets are 25-24 against teams from the NL East. New York has slugged .434 this season. Pete Alonso leads the team with a .585 slugging percentage, including 60 extra-base hits and 35 home runs.

The Marlins are 16-35 against teams from the NL East. Miami has hit 93 home runs this season, last in the MLB. Brian Anderson leads the club with 17, averaging one every 23.5 at-bats. The Mets won the last meeting 5-4. Jeurys Familia recorded his third victory and Michael Conforto went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for New York. Jeff Brigham registered his first loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonso leads the Mets with 35 home runs and is slugging .585. Conforto is 11-for-36 with two doubles, five home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Miguel Rojas leads the Marlins with 110 hits and has 33 RBIs. Anderson has 12 hits and is batting .324 over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 9-1, .258 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Marlins: 3-7, .237 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Mets Injuries: Drew Smith: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Rhame: 10-day IL (elbow), Dominic Smith: 10-day IL (foot), Brandon Nimmo: 10-day IL (neck), Jeff McNeil: day-to-day (calf), Yoenis Cespedes: 60-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 60-day IL (knee), Robinson Cano: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Marlins Injuries: Jose Urena: 60-day IL (back), Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Pablo Lopez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Austin Brice: 10-day IL (forearm), Cesar Puello: 10-day IL (hip), Neil Walker: 10-day IL (finger), Chad Wallach: 60-day IL (concussion).