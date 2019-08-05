Cleveland hosts Texas, looks to build on Bieber’s solid showing

Texas Rangers (57-54, third in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Indians (66-45, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Mike Minor (9-6, 3.21 ERA) Indians: Aaron Civale (1-0, .00 ERA)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Shane Bieber. Bieber threw nine innings, surrendering two runs on five hits with eight strikeouts against Los Angeles.

The Indians are 36-23 on their home turf. The Cleveland pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.78. Shane Bieber leads the team with a 3.32 ERA.

The Rangers are 22-32 on the road. Texas has slugged .448, good for fifth in in the MLB. Danny Santana leads the club with a .597 slugging percentage, including 40 extra-base hits and 17 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Franmil Reyes leads the Indians with 27 home runs and is slugging .521. Jason Kipnis is 12-for-34 with two doubles, four home runs and 14 RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Elvis Andrus leads the Rangers with 115 hits and has 54 RBIs. Santana is 18-for-46 with two doubles, three triples, four home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 7-3, .274 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Rangers: 6-4, .297 batting average, 4.18 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 10-day IL (groin), Jefry Rodriguez: 60-day IL (shoulder), Dan Otero: 60-day IL (shoulder), Tyler Olson: 10-day IL (undisclosed), Corey Kluber: 60-day IL (arm), Carlos Carrasco: 60-day IL (leukemia), Cody Anderson: 60-day IL (elbow), Bradley Zimmer: 60-day IL (shoulder), Christian Arroyo: 60-day IL (forearm).

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 60-day IL (biceps), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Shawn Kelley: 10-day IL (biceps), Nate Jones: 60-day IL (forearm), Taylor Hearn: 60-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Jesse Biddle: 60-day IL (shoulder), Joey Gallo: 10-day IL (wrist).