Washington’s Turner puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Giants

Washington Nationals (58-53, third in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (56-56, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Erick Fedde (1-2, 4.67 ERA) Giants: Jeff Samardzija (8-8, 3.75 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Trea Turner is riding a 10-game hitting streak as Washington readies to play San Francisco.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Giants are 25-28 in home games. San Francisco has slugged .398 this season. Pablo Sandoval leads the team with a .510 slugging percentage, including 35 extra-base hits and 14 home runs.

The Nationals have gone 27-28 away from home. Washington has a collective on-base percentage of .330, good for third in the National League. Anthony Rendon leads the team with a mark of .394.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Pillar leads the Giants with 101 hits and has 57 RBIs. Sandoval is 9-for-29 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Rendon leads the Nationals with 24 home runs and is batting .316. Juan Soto is 9-for-36 with two doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .249 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Nationals: 3-7, .259 batting average, 6.88 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Giants Injuries: Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Travis Bergen: 60-day IL (shoulder), Alex Dickerson: 10-day IL (oblique).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Austin Voth: 10-day IL (bicep), Jonny Venters: 60-day IL (shoulder), Max Scherzer: 10-day IL (rhomboid), Jeremy Hellickson: 60-day IL (shoulder), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm), Roenis Elias: 10-day IL (hamstring), Ryan Zimmerman: 10-day IL (foot), Howie Kendrick: 10-day IL (hamstring).