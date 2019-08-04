Yankees CF Hicks on 10-day injured list with flexor strain

New York Yankees' Aaron Hicks hits an RBI single off Minnesota Twins pitcher Jake Odorizzi in the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Minneapolis. AP Photo

Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a flexor strain in his right elbow, the latest blow to an injury-ravaged team leading the AL East nonetheless.

After getting hurt on a throw Saturday night, Hicks had an MRI on Sunday and New York considered the results pretty good news because the team feared he had a torn ligament that could require season-ending Tommy John surgery.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone says Hicks will be shut down from throwing for a week to 10 days but is expected back this season — although it was too soon to project a timeframe. The ligament is intact, however, and Tommy John surgery has been ruled out.

Hicks becomes the 16th player on the Yankees' current injured list, joining a pair of slugging first basemen who just went down: Edwin Encarnación broke his right wrist when he was hit by a pitch Saturday, and Luke Voit has a sports hernia.