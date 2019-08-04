MLB & Atlanta Braves

Yankees CF Hicks on 10-day injured list with flexor strain

By MIKE FITZPATRICK AP Baseball Writer

New York Yankees' Aaron Hicks hits an RBI single off Minnesota Twins pitcher Jake Odorizzi in the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Minneapolis.
NEW YORK

Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a flexor strain in his right elbow, the latest blow to an injury-ravaged team leading the AL East nonetheless.

After getting hurt on a throw Saturday night, Hicks had an MRI on Sunday and New York considered the results pretty good news because the team feared he had a torn ligament that could require season-ending Tommy John surgery.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone says Hicks will be shut down from throwing for a week to 10 days but is expected back this season — although it was too soon to project a timeframe. The ligament is intact, however, and Tommy John surgery has been ruled out.

Hicks becomes the 16th player on the Yankees' current injured list, joining a pair of slugging first basemen who just went down: Edwin Encarnación broke his right wrist when he was hit by a pitch Saturday, and Luke Voit has a sports hernia.

