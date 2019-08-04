Angels RHP Peña goes on injured list with torn ACL

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Felix Pena is carried off the field by teammate Albert Pujols and an unidentified trainer during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians in Cleveland, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. AP Photo

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Félix Peña has a torn ACL in his right knee and has been placed on the 10-day injured list.

Peña was injured covering first base in the second inning Saturday against Cleveland. He went to the ground after crossing the bag to record the out and grabbed his right leg.

Peña was down for several moments before being carried to the dugout by first baseman Albert Pujols and an athletic trainer. An MRI revealed the injury.

Manager Brad Ausmus said the team won't know until after the surgery is completed when the 29-year-old right-hander will begin a rehabilitation program. Peña leads the team in wins and is 8-3 with a 4.58 ERA in 22 games.

Shortstop Andrelton Simmons (sprained left ankle) and right-hander Griffin Canning (elbow inflammation) were placed on the 10-day IL on Sunday.

Simmons is on the IL for the second time this season with the ankle injury. He was out from May 20 to June 27 after he tripped running past first base trying to beat out a ground ball.

"''We're not sure what the exact time frame is, but it's certainly going to be at least a couple of weeks," Ausmus said.

Simmons said the latest injury is in a different part of the ankle and occurred while in the batting cage on Saturday.

"It was the most normal swing," Simmons said. "It's a little confusing right now. This one's a mystery to me."

Simmons, a four-time Gold Glove winner, is batting .274 with five home runs and 28 RBIs in 74 games. David Fletcher started at shortstop Sunday.

Canning's absence will leave another open spot in the Angels' pitching staff. He is 4-6 with a 4.76 ERA in 15 starts and one relief appearance.

Right-hander Luke Bard and first baseman/pitcher Jared Walsh were recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake. Infielder Wilfredo Tovar's contract was selected from Salt Lake

Left-hander Patrick Sandoval will be called up from Salt Lake to start Monday night against Cincinnati in his major league debut. He was 4-4 with a 6.41 ERA in 15 starts at Salt Lake.