Tampa Bay takes 5-game win streak into matchup with Miami

Miami Marlins (42-66, fifth in the NL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (64-48, second in the NL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Caleb Smith (7-4, 3.43 ERA) Rays: Yonny Chirinos (8-5, 3.70 ERA)

LINE: Rays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay enters the matchup as winners of their last five games.

The Rays are 29-26 on their home turf. Tampa Bay is hitting a collective batting average of .256 this season, led by Eric Sogard with an average of .303.

The Marlins have gone 20-31 away from home. Miami's team on-base percentage of .292 is last in the National League. Garrett Cooper leads the club with an OBP of .355. The Rays won the last meeting 8-6. Nick Anderson recorded his third victory and Sogard went 2-for-3 with two home runs and five RBIs for Tampa Bay. Jarlin Garcia took his first loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Meadows leads the Rays with 42 extra base hits and is batting .287. Willy Adames is 9-for-33 with a double, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Miguel Rojas leads the Marlins with 108 hits and has 33 RBIs. Brian Anderson is 9-for-38 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 7-3, .287 batting average, 5.19 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Marlins: 6-4, .230 batting average, 3.91 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Rays Injuries: Blake Snell: 10-day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-day IL (forearm), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Jose Alvarado: 10-day IL (oblique), Joey Wendle: 10-day IL (wrist), Brandon Lowe: 10-day IL (leg), Yandy Diaz: 10-day IL (foot).

Marlins Injuries: Jose Urena: 60-day IL (back), Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Ryne Stanek: 10-day IL (hip), Pablo Lopez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Austin Brice: 10-day IL (forearm), Neil Walker: day-to-day (finger), Chad Wallach: 60-day IL (concussion).