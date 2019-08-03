Yankees to host Boston for doubleheader

Boston Red Sox (59-52, third in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (69-39, first in the AL East)

New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Brian Johnson (1-1, 6.43 ERA) Yankees: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Boston Red Sox for a doubleheader Saturday.

The Yankees are 36-14 against opponents from the AL East. New York's team on-base percentage of .341 is third in the American League. Luke Voit leads the team with an OBP of .389.

The Red Sox have gone 28-28 against division opponents. Boston has slugged .475, good for third in the majors. Bogaerts leads the club with a .583 slugging percentage, including 62 extra-base hits and 25 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Encarnacion leads the Yankees with 47 extra base hits and is batting .234. Urshela is 14-for-34 with seven doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Bogaerts leads the Red Sox with 25 home runs and has 84 RBIs. J.D. Martinez is 15-for-40 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .294 batting average, 8.17 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Red Sox: 4-6, .311 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), CC Sabathia: 10-day IL (knee), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), David Hale: 10-day IL (spine), Dellin Betances: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jake Barrett: 60-day IL (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (knee), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Luke Voit: 10-day IL (hernia), Greg Bird: 60-day IL (foot), Miguel Andujar: 60-day IL (labrum), Gary Sanchez: 10-day IL (groin).

Red Sox Injuries: Steven Wright: 10-day IL (toe), Brian Johnson: 10-day IL (undisclosed), Heath Hembree: 10-day IL (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: 60-day IL (knee), Steve Pearce: 10-day IL (back).