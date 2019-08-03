Padres’ Lauer continues mastery of Dodgers in 5-2 victory

San Diego Padres' Eric Hosmer, right, is congratulated by Manny Machado as he scores on a double by Josh Naylor during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in Los Angeles. AP Photo

Eric Lauer remained unbeaten against the Dodgers, Eric Hosmer and Wil Myers had three hits apiece and the San Diego Padres ruined Dustin May's big League debut with a 5-2 victory over Los Angeles on Friday night.

Cody Bellinger supplied the Dodgers' lone highlight, becoming the fastest player in franchise history to reach 100 home runs. Bellinger's two-run shot to center in the fourth inning — his 36th, which ties him for the lead in the NL — came in his 401st game and surpasses Mike Piazza, who accomplished it in 422 games.

Lauer (6-8) — who retired the first 13 Dodgers — allowed two runs on three hits with six strikeouts for his first victory since June 3. The left-hander is 4-0 with a 1.72 earned run average in six starts against the Dodgers. According to Sportradar, that is the lowest ERA among active pitchers who have made six or more starts against LA. He is also the only one that is unbeaten.

Myers had his second three-hit game of the season and has hit safely in his last six games. Hosmer, who is 6 for 13 the last four games, tied it at 2 in the sixth with a single. Josh Naylor then supplied the go-ahead hit with a two-run double to chase May. Dodgers' center fielder Kristopher Negron tried to make a running leap at the wall, but it went off the top of his glove.

May struggled early and allowed an unearned run on three hits and was at 42 pitches after two innings. The right-hander — nicknamed "Gingergaard" due to his flowing red hair and a fastball that has been compared to Mets' power hurler Noah Syndergaard — settled down over the next three innings before tiring in the sixth.

May (0-1) allowed four runs (three earned) on nine hits with three strikeouts.

Tyler Yates picked up his NL-leading 32nd save.

BELLINGER WATCH

Bellinger is the fifth-fastest player to reach 100 home runs and 200 or more walks at 401 games. Ryan Howard was the fastest at 343 games, followed by Ralph Kiner (376), Joey Gallo (382) and Eddie Mathews (397).

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: LHP José Castillo (left flexor strain) will make a rehab appearance for Class A Lake Elsinore on Saturday. He could join the team for the first time this season if that goes well.

Dodgers: CF A.J. Pollock was not in the lineup after leaving Thursday's game due to a groin strain.

UP NEXT

Padres: Rookie RHP Cal Quantrill (4-2, 3.57 ERA) makes his first start against the Dodgers.

Dodgers: RHP Walker Buehler (9-2, 2.85 ERA) is has a 2-0 career record vs. San Diego. He is holding Padres' hitters to a .098 average.