Astros, streaking Gurriel set for matchup against Indians

Houston Astros (69-40, first in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Indians (63-44, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Gerrit Cole (12-5, 2.94 ERA) Indians: Danny Salazar (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Houston's Gurriel puts 18-game hit streak on the line against Indians.

The Indians are 33-22 in home games. The Cleveland pitching staff has a team ERA of 3.80, Shane Bieber paces the staff with a mark of 3.40.

The Astros have gone 31-25 away from home. Houston has slugged .474, good for third in the American League. George Springer leads the team with a .583 slugging percentage, including 40 extra-base hits and 24 home runs. The Indians won the last meeting 10-4. Zach Plesac notched his sixth victory and Roberto Perez went 2-for-3 with two home runs and four RBIs for Cleveland. Jose Urquidy registered his first loss for Houston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Santana leads the Indians with 45 extra base hits and is batting .279. Jose Ramirez is 14-for-41 with four doubles, five home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Michael Brantley leads the Astros with 128 hits and has 61 RBIs. Jose Altuve has 17 hits and is batting .500 over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 7-3, .268 batting average, 2.85 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Astros: 7-3, .264 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Indians Injuries: Jefry Rodriguez: 60-day IL (shoulder), Dan Otero: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Kluber: 60-day IL (arm), Carlos Carrasco: 10-day IL (leukemia), Cody Anderson: 60-day IL (elbow), Bradley Zimmer: 60-day IL (shoulder), Christian Arroyo: 60-day IL (forearm).

Astros Injuries: Ryan Pressly: 10-day IL (knee), Brad Peacock: 10-day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-day IL (elbow), Josh James: 10-day IL (shoulder).