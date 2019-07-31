Rangers take 3-game skid into matchup with Mariners

Seattle Mariners (47-63, fifth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (53-54, fourth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: TBD Rangers: Mike Minor (8-6, 3.00 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Texas enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Rangers are 25-32 against the rest of their division. Texas has slugged .443 this season. Joey Gallo leads the team with a .598 slugging percentage, including 38 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.

The Mariners are 23-35 against AL West Division opponents. Seattle has hit 176 home runs this season, fifth in the American League. Daniel Vogelbach leads them with 25, averaging one every 13 at-bats. The Mariners won the last meeting 8-5. Sam Tuivailala notched his first victory and Kyle Seager went 3-for-5 with a triple, a home run and four RBIs for Seattle. Brett Martin registered his second loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gallo leads the Rangers with 22 home runs and is slugging .598. Danny Santana is 13-for-41 with two doubles, two triples, three home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

Vogelbach leads the Mariners with 25 home runs and is batting .237. Austin Nola is 12-for-35 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 3-7, .254 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by two runs

Mariners: 7-3, .276 batting average, 3.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 60-day IL (biceps), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Shawn Kelley: 10-day IL (biceps), Taylor Hearn: 60-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Jesse Biddle: 60-day IL (shoulder), Joey Gallo: 10-day IL (wrist).

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Connor Sadzeck: 60-day IL (elbow), Felix Hernandez: 60-day IL (shoulder), Brandon Brennan: 10-day IL (shoulder), Chasen Bradford: 60-day IL (forearm), Dan Altavilla: 10-day IL (forearm), Austin Adams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Mitch Haniger: 10-day IL (testicle), Braden Bishop: 10-day IL (neck), Tim Lopes: 7-day IL (concussion), Ryon Healy: 60-day IL (back), Dee Gordon: 10-day IL (quad).