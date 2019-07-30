Lindor takes 10-game hit streak into matchup with Astros

Houston Astros (68-39, first in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Indians (62-43, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Justin Verlander (13-4, 2.86 ERA) Indians: Shane Bieber (10-3, 3.44 ERA)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Francisco Lindor is riding a 10-game hitting streak as Cleveland readies to play Houston.

The Indians are 32-21 on their home turf. The Cleveland pitching staff has a team ERA of 3.82, Shane Bieber paces the staff with a mark of 3.44.

The Astros have gone 30-24 away from home. Houston has a team on-base percentage of .345, good for first in the American League. Alex Bregman leads the team with a mark of .392.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Santana leads the Indians with 44 extra base hits and is slugging .523. Jose Ramirez is 15-for-43 with four doubles, five home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Yuli Gurriel leads the Astros with 65 RBIs and is batting .297. Michael Brantley is 11-for-33 with three doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 7-3, .283 batting average, 2.85 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Astros: 8-2, .268 batting average, 2.08 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jefry Rodriguez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Dan Otero: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Kluber: 60-day IL (arm), Carlos Carrasco: 10-day IL (leukemia), Cody Anderson: 60-day IL (elbow), Bradley Zimmer: 60-day IL (shoulder), Christian Arroyo: 60-day IL (forearm).

Astros Injuries: Ryan Pressly: day-to-day (knee), Brad Peacock: 10-day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-day IL (elbow), Josh James: 10-day IL (shoulder).