Detroit takes 3-game skid into matchup with Seattle

Detroit Tigers (30-68, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (43-63, fifth in the AL West)

Seattle; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Daniel Norris (2-8, 5.02 ERA) Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (4-7, 5.37 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Mariners are 23-32 in home games. Seattle has hit 172 home runs this season, fifth in the American League. Daniel Vogelbach leads the team with 25, averaging one every 12.5 at-bats.

The Tigers have gone 17-32 away from home. Detroit ranks last in the league in hitting with a .232 batting average, Nicholas Castellanos leads the team with an average of .281. The Mariners won the last meeting 10-2. Wade LeBlanc earned his sixth victory and Tim Beckham went 1-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs for Seattle. Drew VerHagen registered his first loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domingo Santana leads the Mariners with 107 hits and is batting .273. J.P. Crawford is 8-for-35 with four doubles, a triple and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

JaCoby Jones leads the Tigers with 10 home runs and is batting .242. Niko Goodrum is 10-for-33 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 4-6, .264 batting average, 5.59 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Tigers: 1-9, .205 batting average, 6.36 ERA, outscored by 43 runs

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Connor Sadzeck: 10-day IL (elbow), Felix Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brandon Brennan: 10-day IL (shoulder), Chasen Bradford: 60-day IL (forearm), Dan Altavilla: 10-day IL (forearm), Austin Adams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Domingo Santana: day-to-day (elbow), Mitch Haniger: 10-day IL (testicle), Braden Bishop: 10-day IL (neck), Ryon Healy: 10-day IL (back), Dee Gordon: 10-day IL (quad).

Tigers Injuries: Spencer Turnbull: 10-day IL (back), Tyson Ross: 60-day IL (nerve), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Victor Alcantara: 10-day IL (finger), Josh Harrison: 60-day IL (hamstring), Grayson Greiner: 60-day IL (back).