Red Sox hit the road against the Rays in division matchup

Boston Red Sox (56-46, second in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (57-47, third in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: David Price (7-3, 3.61 ERA) Rays: Charlie Morton (11-3, 2.61 ERA)

LINE: Rays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals Tampa Bay and Boston will play on Wednesday at Tropicana Field.

The Rays are 23-23 against teams from the AL East. The Tampa Bay offense has compiled a .252 batting average as a team this season, Austin Meadows leads the team with a mark of .288.

The Red Sox have gone 25-22 against division opponents. The Boston offense has compiled a .272 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the league. Rafael Devers leads the team with an average of .322. The Red Sox won the last meeting 5-4. Chris Sale recorded his fifth victory and Christian Vazquez went 1-for-1 with a home run and an RBI for Boston. Colin Poche registered his fourth loss for Tampa Bay.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy Pham leads the Rays with 102 hits and is batting .273. Meadows has nine hits and is batting .257 over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Xander Bogaerts leads the Red Sox with 21 home runs and is batting .312. Devers is 13-for-45 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 3-7, .204 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Red Sox: 6-4, .281 batting average, 5.04 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Rays Injuries: Ryne Stanek: 10-day IL (hip), Tyler Glasnow: 60-day IL (forearm), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Jose Alvarado: 10-day IL (oblique), Kevin Kiermaier: 10-day IL (thumb), Daniel Robertson: 10-day IL (knee), Brandon Lowe: 10-day IL (leg), Yandy Diaz: 10-day IL (foot), Christian Arroyo: 60-day IL (forearm).

Red Sox Injuries: Steven Wright: 10-day IL (toe), Brian Johnson: 10-day IL (undisclosed), Dustin Pedroia: 60-day IL (knee), Steve Pearce: 10-day IL (back), Michael Chavis: day-to-day (back).