Colorado takes on Washington after Marquez’s strong performance

Colorado Rockies (47-52, fourth in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (52-46, second in the NL East)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Peter Lambert (2-1, 6.06 ERA) Nationals: Stephen Strasburg (12-4, 3.53 ERA)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by German Marquez. Marquez threw seven innings, surrendering two runs on three hits with five strikeouts against New York.

The Nationals are 26-20 in home games. Washington's team on-base percentage of .325 is fourth in the National League. Juan Soto leads the club with an OBP of .398.

The Rockies are 21-28 on the road. Colorado has slugged .455, good for third in in the MLB. Charlie Blackmon leads the club with a .602 slugging percentage, including 51 extra-base hits and 21 home runs. The Rockies won the last meeting 9-5. German Marquez earned his third victory and Raimel Tapia went 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs for Colorado. Anibal Sanchez registered his third loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Rendon leads the Nationals with 49 extra base hits and is slugging .604. Victor Robles is 12-for-39 with four doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

Trevor Story leads the Rockies with 22 home runs and has 58 RBIs. Ryan McMahon is 9-for-36 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 6-4, .265 batting average, 3.65 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Rockies: 3-7, .265 batting average, 8.80 ERA, outscored by 39 runs

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Austin Voth: 10-day IL (right bicep tendinitis), Jonny Venters: 10-day IL (shoulder), Max Scherzer: 10-day IL (back), Justin Miller: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jeremy Hellickson: 60-day IL (shoulder), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm), Ryan Zimmerman: 10-day IL (right foot plantar fasciitis).

Rockies Injuries: Seunghwan Oh: 10-day IL (abdominal/elbow), Tyler Anderson: 60-day IL (knee), Brendan Rodgers: 60-day IL (shoulder).