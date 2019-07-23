Boston visits Tampa Bay, looks to build on Rodriguez’s strong outing

Boston Red Sox (55-46, third in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (57-46, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Chris Sale (4-9, 4.05 ERA) Rays: Yonny Chirinos (8-5, 3.30 ERA)

LINE: Red Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Boston heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Eduardo Rodriguez. Rodriguez pitched seven innings, surrendering zero runs on two hits with six strikeouts against Tampa Bay.

The Rays are 23-22 against teams from the AL East. Tampa Bay has slugged .426 this season. Mike Brosseau leads the team with a mark of .610.

The Red Sox are 24-22 against AL East Division opponents. Boston leads the league in hitting with a .272 batting average, Rafael Devers leads the club with an average of .321. The Red Sox won the last meeting 9-4. Eduardo Rodriguez recorded his 12th victory and J.D. Martinez went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and four RBIs for Boston. Jalen Beeks took his first loss for Tampa Bay.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy Pham leads the Rays with 100 hits and is batting .271. Travis d'Arnaud is 8-for-26 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Xander Bogaerts leads the Red Sox with 54 extra base hits and is batting .313. Devers is 12-for-43 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 4-6, .226 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .273 batting average, 5.74 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Rays Injuries: Ryne Stanek: 10-day IL (hip), Tyler Glasnow: 60-day IL (forearm), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Jose Alvarado: 10-day IL (oblique), Kevin Kiermaier: 10-day IL (thumb), Daniel Robertson: 10-day IL (knee), Brandon Lowe: 10-day IL (leg), Matt Duffy: 60-day IL (back), Yandy Diaz: day-to-day (foot), Christian Arroyo: 60-day IL (forearm).

Red Sox Injuries: Steven Wright: 10-day IL (toe), Brian Johnson: 10-day IL (undisclosed), Dustin Pedroia: 60-day IL (knee), Steve Pearce: 10-day IL (back), Mitch Moreland: 10-day IL (quad), Michael Chavis: day-to-day (back spasms).