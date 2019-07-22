Astros put 5-game win streak on the line against Athletics

Oakland Athletics (57-43, second in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (64-37, first in the AL West)

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Homer Bailey (8-6, 4.69 ERA) Astros: Gerrit Cole (10-5, 3.12 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Houston enters the game as winners of their last five games.

The Astros are 33-11 against the rest of their division. Houston has hit 164 home runs this season, sixth in the MLB. Alex Bregman leads the club with 26, averaging one every 13.5 at-bats.

The Athletics are 24-22 against teams from the AL West. Oakland has hit 163 home runs this season, seventh in the MLB. Matt Chapman leads them with 22, averaging one every 16.5 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bregman leads the Astros with 62 RBIs and is batting .269. Jose Altuve is 16-for-42 with three doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

Chapman leads the Athletics with 22 home runs home runs and is slugging .547. Ramon Laureano is 18-for-38 with six doubles, five home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .289 batting average, 3.61 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Athletics: 8-2, .293 batting average, 3.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

Astros Injuries: Brad Peacock: 10-day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-day IL (elbow), Aledmys Diaz: 10-day IL (hamstring), Carlos Correa: 60-day IL (rib).

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow/hamstring), Brett Anderson: day-to-day (blister), Stephen Piscotty: 10-day IL (knee), Nick Hundley: 10-day IL (back).