Menez scheduled to start as San Francisco hosts New York

New York Mets (45-53, fourth in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (49-50, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Steven Matz (5-6, 4.87 ERA) Giants: Conner Menez (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Pete Alonso and the Mets will take on San Francisco at Oracle Park.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Giants are 22-27 in home games. The San Francisco offense has compiled a .237 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Buster Posey leads the team with a average of .255.

The Mets are 22-34 on the road. New York hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .322 this season, led by Jeff McNeil with a mark of .400. The Mets won the last meeting 11-4. Walker Lockett earned his first victory and Dominic Smith went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs for New York. Jeff Samardzija registered his eighth loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Pillar leads the Giants with 92 hits and is batting .247. Brandon Crawford is 12-for-37 with two doubles, four home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 56 extra base hits and is slugging .615. Amed Rosario is 16-for-36 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 8-2, .288 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Mets: 6-4, .257 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Giants Injuries: Nick Vincent: 60-day IL (pectoral), Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Travis Bergen: 60-day IL (shoulder), Evan Longoria: 10-day IL (foot).

Mets Injuries: Zack Wheeler: 10-day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-day IL (elbow), Brandon Nimmo: 10-day IL (neck), Yoenis Cespedes: 60-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 60-day IL (knee).