DeSclafani expected to start as Reds host the Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals (50-47, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (44-52, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (4-6, 4.41 ERA) Reds: Anthony DeSclafani (5-4, 4.29 ERA)

LINE: Reds favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

The Reds are 20-25 against teams from the NL Central. The Cincinnati pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.94. Luis Castillo leads the team with a 2.44 ERA.

The Cardinals are 19-19 against the rest of their division. The St. Louis pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.11. Dakota Hudson leads the team with a 3.57 earned run average. The Reds won the last meeting 3-2. Amir Garrett recorded his fourth victory and Josh VanMeter went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Cincinnati. Miles Mikolas registered his 10th loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 41 extra base hits and is batting .250. Yasiel Puig is 14-for-42 with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 18 home runs home runs and is slugging .424. Tyler O'Neill is 13-for-34 with two doubles, four home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .291 batting average, 5.87 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .235 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: 60-day IL (back), Tyler Mahle: day-to-day (hamstring), David Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Nick Senzel: day-to-day (hamstring), Derek Dietrich: day-to-day (knee), Kyle Farmer: 7-day IL (concussion), Curt Casali: 10-day IL (knee), Tucker Barnhart: 10-day IL (oblique).

Cardinals Injuries: Mike Mayers: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jordan Hicks: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Cecil: 60-day IL (wrist/forearm), Marcell Ozuna: 10-day IL (hand), Jedd Gyorko: 10-day IL (back), Matt Carpenter: 10-day IL (foot), Yadier Molina: 10-day IL (thumb).