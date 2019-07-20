Guerrero hits 1st slam, Blue Jays rally past Tigers 7-5

Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr., with his glove tucked inside his uniform, walks off the field after a rain delay was called during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, July 20, 2019, in Detroit. AP Photo

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his first career grand slam, a 441-foot drive toward the bushes at Comerica Park that helped the Toronto Blue Jays rally for a 7-5 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday night.

Guerrero's home run erased a 5-1 deficit in the fifth, and Brandon Drury added a two-run shot an inning later to put Toronto ahead. Niko Goodrum and John Hicks went deep for the Tigers, who are 7-33 since the start of June.

Goodrum's two-run homer in the second gave Detroit a 3-1 lead, but a 59-minute rain delay in the fourth knocked out both starting pitchers.

Wilmer Font (2-0) came on in the bottom of the fourth and gave up a two-run homer to Hicks that put the Tigers up by four, but Gregory Soto (0-4) gave away the advantage quickly. Toronto loaded the bases in the fifth, then Guerrero hit his home run a bit to the left of straightaway center. It was the ninth homer of the season for the rookie slugger, who had three hits in a win Friday and two more on Saturday.

Drury's homer gave the Blue Jays the lead, and the Tigers didn't score again off the Toronto bullpen. Ken Giles struck out three in the ninth for his 14th save in 15 chances.

RED SOX 17, ORIOLES 6

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a pair of three-run homers, Mookie Betts homered and had three RBIs, and Boston routed Baltimore with its most prolific offensive performance of the year.

Rafael Devers and Sandy Leon also went deep for the Red Sox. Bradley's second home run of the game highlighted an eight-run fourth inning that turned a tie into a 13-5 runaway.

It was Boston's highest-scoring outburst since a 19-3 rout of Baltimore last Sept. 26.

Rick Porcello (8-7) won his third straight start despite giving up six runs and 11 hits in five innings.

Anthony Santander had a career-high four hits, including a homer, and Renato Núñez also connected for Orioles.

NATIONALS 5, BRAVES 3

ATLANTA (AP) — Aníbal Sánchez outpitched Mike Soroka and scored the go-ahead run in the fifth inning, Matt Adams homered and Washington beat Atlanta.

Second-place Washington pulled within 5½ games of the NL East-leading Braves.

Sánchez (6-6) got a big assist in the bottom of the fifth when shortstop Trea Turner turned a bases-loaded double play. He allowed three runs and six hits.

Sean Doolittle got the last five outs for his 21st save in 25 chances.

Brian McCann hit a two-run homer, his ninth, in the sixth. Soroka (10-2) allowed four runs and nine hits in six innings.

ATHLETICS 5, TWINS 4

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Khris Davis lined a two-out, two-run single off the glove of diving first baseman Ehire Adrianza in the ninth inning and Oakland beat Minnesota.

The A's won for the 21st time in 27 games. Miguel Sanó, Mitch Garver and Nelson Cruz all homered for the AL Central-leading Twins, who have lost five of six.

Minnesota reliever Taylor Rogers (2-2) retired the first two batters in the ninth. But he then hit Mark Canha with a pitch and gave up a double to Ramón Laureano. Davis followed by going the other way, and Adrianza made a dive into the hole and tried to backhand the ball, but it deflected off his mitt and rolled into shallow right field.

Closer Liam Hendriks recorded his eighth save.

Blake Treinen (3-3) escaped a bases-loaded jam in the eighth and earned the win.

WHITE SOX 2, RAYS 1, 11 INNINGS

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Yoán Moncada scored from first base on a single in the 11th inning and Chicago beat Tampa Bay.

Moncada drew a walk off Adam Kolarek (3-3) to lead off the 11th, and sprinted around the bases when José Abreu punched a single into right field off Chaz Roe.

Jace Fry (2-4) got the win in relief, and Alex Colomé pitched the 11th for his 21st save in 22 attempts.

The loss was Tampa Bay's season-high fifth straight and dropped the Rays 10 games behind the AL East-leading New York Yankees.

James McCann homered in the top of the ninth to tie the game.

Avisaíl García homered in the seventh for Tampa Bay.

YANKEES 11, ROCKIES 5

NEW YORK (AP) — Edwin Encarnación chased Anthony Senzatela with a two-run double in a five-run second inning, and New York beast Colorado for its fifth straight win.

New York went ahead when Aaron Judge doubled in a run on Senzatela's 10th pitch and took a 9-0 lead by the fourth.

Encarnación added an RBI double in the seventh, and DJ LeMahieu raised his AL-leading average to .334 with three hits.

Nolan Arenado hit his 22nd homer as Colorado lost its sixth straight and for the 13th time in 15 games.

Masahiro Tanaka (7-5) breezed through five innings, getting nine groundouts, three strikeouts, two flyouts and a lineout while allowing a pair of singles.

Senzatela (8-7) allowed six runs, seven hits and two walks in 1 1/3 innings, the shortest of 51 career starts. His ERA rose to 6.29.

CUBS 6, PADRES 5

CHICAGO (AP) — Javier Báez hit a go-ahead, three-run homer and Cubs relievers combined for one-hit ball over the final four innings, lifting Chicago over San Diego.

Anthony Rizzo had two hits and drove in two runs and Robel Garcia added an RBI triple as NL Central-leading Chicago improved to 7-1 since the All-Star break.

Manny Machado hit a two-run shot for his 200th career homer and Fernando Tatis Jr. and Hunter Renfroe also connected for San Diego.

Jose Quintana (8-7) won his fourth straight start despite allowing five runs on eight hits and three homers in five innings. Closer Craig Kimbrel eaerned his sixth save.

San Diego starter Joey Lucchesi (7-5) allowed six runs on 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings.

METS 11, GIANTS 4

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pete Alonso came off the bench and hit his 33rd home run, setting the Mets rookie record for RBIs as New York snapped San Francisco's seven-game winning streak.

Dominic Smith, Jeff McNeil and Todd Frazier all went deep for the Mets. Walker Lockett (1-1) pitched five mostly sharp innings to earn his first major league victory.

Pablo Sandoval singled four times for the Giants. San Francisco (49-50) had won 14 of 16 and was attempting to get above .500 for the first time this season.

Alonso's three-run homer off Derek Holland gave him 75 RBIs, one more than Darryl Strawberry had as a Mets rookie in 1983. Alonso already holds the franchise rookie records for home runs and extra-base hits.

Jeff Samardzija (7-8) allowed four runs and six hits in five innings. Samardzija has lost all six career starts against the Mets.

REDS 3, CARDINALS 2

CINCINNATI (AP) — Yasiel Puig hit a game-tying double to end Miles Mikolas' shutout bid, Josh VanMeter followed with his first major league home run and Cincinnati snapped a four-game losing streak with a win over St. Louis.

VanMeter and Eugenio Suarez each had two hits for the Reds. Suarez led off the seventh with a walk and scored from first on a double into the left-center field gap by Puig. Two pitches later, VanMeter hit a two-run homer into the Cincinnati bullpen down the right field line.

Mikolas (6-10) allowed six hits and three runs with two walks and four strikeouts. He also hit a batter.

Amir Garrett (4-1) pitched a perfect seventh in his first appearance since July 2 after coming off the disabled list on Saturday.

Matt Wieters led off the sixth with his seventh homer of the season for the Cardinals, who had won three straight and six of seven to move into second place in the division. Harrison Bader scored from third on Jose Martinez's groundout in the eighth.

Michael Lorenzen earned his sixth save.

ROYALS 1, INDIANS 0

CLEVELAND (AP) — Hunter Dozier homered in the first inning and Jakob Junis pitched two-hit ball through six innings as Kansas City snapped Cleveland's six-game win streak.

Dozier sent a 349-foot shot to right off Adam Plutko for his 15th home run. That run stood up as Junis and three relievers combined for a three-hitter and the Royals' fourth shutout of the season.

Junis (6-8) struck out seven and walked three before being removed after 94 pitches on a steamy evening with a heat index of 99 degrees at the first pitch. The right-hander did not allow a runner past second base.

Scott Barlow and Jake Diekman followed, while Ian Kennedy worked a perfect ninth for his 17th save. Kansas City is 7-2 since the All-Star break, with Junis accounting for two of the victories.

Right-hander Plutko (3-2) worked a season-high seven innings, giving up two hits.

ASTROS 6, RANGERS 1

HOUSTON (AP) — José Urquidy threw seven dominant innings for his first major league win and Yuli Gurriel hit a three-run homer, sending Houston past Texas.

Making his third career start, Urquidy (1-0) held the Rangers to two baserunners — a homer by Shin-Soo Choo and an infield single by Hunter Pence. The 24-year-old rookie right-hander from Mexico struck out nine.

Tony Kemp also homered as Houston won its fourth straight and handed Texas its sixth consecutive defeat.

Urquidy retired his first nine batters before Choo's homer to center field in the fourth. Then he set down the next 11 hitters until Pence's single in the seventh.

Rangers starter Ariel Jurado (5-6) allowed five runs and eight hits while striking out five in five innings.

PIRATES 5, PHILLIES 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joe Musgrove scattered two hits over six innings, collected his first double of the season and scored on a textbook head-first slide to lead Pittsburgh over Philadelphia.

Musgrove (7-8) tied a season high with eight strikeouts, walked two and allowed only an unearned run in the sixth to win his third consecutive decision.

Starling Marte went 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles and an RBI, and Corey Dickerson added two doubles and an RBI as Pittsburgh won for just second time in eight games.

The Phillies managed just three singles against Musgrove and three Pittsburgh relievers to fall to 4-5 since the All-Star break.

Zach Eflin (7-10) lasted just four innings, giving up three runs on five hits with three strikeouts.