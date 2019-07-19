Mariners take 6-game skid into matchup with Angels

Los Angeles Angels (50-48, fourth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (39-60, fifth in the AL West)

Seattle; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jaime Barria (3-2, 5.22 ERA) Mariners: Mike Leake (7-8, 4.60 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle enters the game as losers of their last six games.

The Mariners are 19-32 against teams from the AL West. Seattle has hit 164 home runs this season, third in the American League. Daniel Vogelbach leads the club with 21, averaging one every 13.8 at-bats.

The Angels are 23-29 against the rest of their division. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .261 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the MLB. Mike Trout leads the team with an average of .308.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domingo Santana leads the Mariners with 39 extra base hits and is slugging .484. Omar Narvaez is 9-for-29 with four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

David Fletcher leads the Angels with 97 hits and has 32 RBIs. Trout is 9-for-24 with three doubles, five home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 1-9, .212 batting average, 6.88 ERA, outscored by 45 runs

Angels: 6-4, .276 batting average, 4.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Connor Sadzeck: 10-day IL (elbow), Felix Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brandon Brennan: 10-day IL (shoulder), Chasen Bradford: 60-day IL (forearm), Dan Altavilla: 10-day IL (forearm), Austin Adams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Mitch Haniger: 10-day IL (testicle), Braden Bishop: 10-day IL (neck), Ryon Healy: 10-day IL (back).

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Albert Pujols: day-to-day (hamstring), Tommy La Stella: 10-day IL (tibia), Zack Cozart: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jonathan Lucroy: 7-day IL (concussion/nose).