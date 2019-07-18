Bauer strikes out 10, Indians win 11th straight over Tigers

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer reacts after striking out Detroit Tigers' Christin Stewart during the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 18, 2019, in Cleveland. AP Photo

Trevor Bauer struck out 10 in 6 2/3 innings, José Ramírez hit a go-ahead home run in the sixth and the Cleveland Indians beat the Detroit Tigers for the 11th straight time, 6-3 on Thursday night.

Cleveland swept the four-game series and moved to 12-1 against Detroit this season. The Indians have won five straight and 11 of 13 overall.

Bauer (9-7) has been the subject of trade rumors as the July 31 deadline approaches. Several scouts were seated behind home plate to watch Bauer, who could be one of the big names dealt by end of the month.

The right-hander allowed a solo homer by Niko Goodrum in the second and a two-run shot by Harold Castro in the third.

Bauer was pulled with two on in the seventh and tipped his cap to the crowd of 17,500, which gave him a standing ovation in what might have been his final game at Progressive Field since his last two starts before the deadline will be on the road.

Brad Hand recorded the final four outs — all on strikeouts — for his 26th save in 27 chances.

Tigers starter Matthew Boyd (6-8), another trade candidate, gave up the home run to Ramírez that broke a 3-all tie. Jordan Luplow hit a two-run homer in the first.

Boyd allowed five runs and six hits while striking out eight in six innings. The left-hander has one win in his last eight starts for Detroit, which has lost nine of 10.

Goodrum singled to lead off the seventh, but Bauer struck out Gordon Beckman and pinch-hitter John Hicks. Jordy Mercer walked on a 3-2 pitch and Oliver Pérez replaced Bauer. Center fielder Oscar Mercado banged into the wall to catch Victor Reyes' drive that ended the inning.

Tyler Naquin and Greg Allen also drove in runs for Cleveland.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Tigers: Goodrum was 3 for 4 after missing Wednesday's game because of a bruised right pinky.

Indians: RHP Corey Kluber (broken right arm) is scheduled to throw off the mound again Sunday. The two-time.AL Cy Young winner is expected to surpass the 20-pitch count he reached — all fastballs — in his first mound session Wednesday. Manager Terry Francona said Kluber will throw breaking balls off flat ground Friday.

UP NEXT

Tigers: RHP Jordan Zimmermann (0-6, 7.01 ERA) allowed seven runs and eight hits while receiving the no-decision Sunday against Kansas City.

Indians: RHP Shane Bieber (8-3, 3.49 ERA) took a three-hit shutout into the seventh inning Sunday against the Twins before allowing three runs. The All-Star Game MVP will make his 20th start of the season.