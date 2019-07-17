Anderson, Giants to take on Gray, Rockies on Wednesday

San Francisco Giants (46-49, fourth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (46-49, third in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Shaun Anderson (3-2, 4.48 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 40 strikeouts) Rockies: Jon Gray (9-6, 3.84 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 121 strikeouts)

LINE: Rockies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 13 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

The Rockies are 20-24 against the rest of their division. Colorado has slugged .454, good for fourth in the National League. Charlie Blackmon leads the club with a .603 slugging percentage, including 48 extra-base hits and 20 home runs.

The Giants have gone 26-24 against division opponents. The San Francisco offense has compiled a .236 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Buster Posey leads the team with a average of .263. The Giants won the last meeting 8-4. Will Smith earned his third victory and Mike Yastrzemski went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for San Francisco. Wade Davis took his fourth loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blackmon leads the Rockies with 48 extra base hits and is batting .319. Daniel Murphy is 13-for-33 with four doubles, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Kevin Pillar leads the Giants with 34 extra base hits and has 51 RBIs. Brandon Crawford is 12-for-32 with two doubles, four home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 2-8, .228 batting average, 7.67 ERA, outscored by 42 runs

Giants: 8-2, .277 batting average, 3.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

Rockies Injuries: Seunghwan Oh: 10-day IL (abdominal/elbow), Harrison Musgrave: 60-day IL (elbow), Tyler Anderson: 60-day IL (knee), Brendan Rodgers: 10-day IL (shoulder).

Giants Injuries: Nick Vincent: 60-day IL (pectoral), Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Travis Bergen: 10-day IL (shoulder), Evan Longoria: 10-day IL (left foot discomfort).