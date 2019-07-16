DeSclafani, Reds to take on Mills, Cubs

Cincinnati Reds (43-48, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (50-44, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Anthony DeSclafani (5-4, 4.26 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 90 strikeouts) Cubs: Alec Mills (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

The Cubs are 18-17 against opponents from the NL Central. Chicago has hit 147 home runs this season, ninth in the National League. Javier Baez leads the club with 22, averaging one every 17 at-bats.

The Reds are 19-21 against NL Central Division teams. The Cincinnati pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.87. Luis Castillo leads the team with a 2.49 earned run average. The Reds won the last meeting 6-3. Castillo earned his ninth victory and Yasiel Puig went 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI for Cincinnati. Steve Cishek took his fifth loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baez leads the Cubs with 22 home runs and is batting .285. Victor Caratini is 6-for-21 with two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 39 extra base hits and is batting .246. Puig has 16 hits and is batting .444 over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .287 batting average, 5.19 ERA

Reds: 5-5, .269 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored by three runs

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: 60-day IL (hand), Brandon Morrow: 60-day IL (elbow), Cole Hamels: 10-day IL (oblique), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Carl Edwards Jr.: 10-day IL (shoulder), Xavier Cedeno: 10-day IL (wrist), Willson Contreras: 10-day IL (strained foot muscle).

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: 60-day IL (back), Amir Garrett: 10-day IL (lat), Jesse Winker: day-to-day (side), Curt Casali: day-to-day (knee), Tucker Barnhart: 10-day IL (oblique).