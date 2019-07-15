Samardzija, Giants to face Marquez, Rockies on Monday

San Francisco Giants (43-49, fifth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (46-46, third in the NL West)

Denver; Monday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Jeff Samardzija (6-7, 4.01 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 80 strikeouts) Rockies: German Marquez (8-4, 4.45 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 125 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the San Francisco Giants for a doubleheader Monday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Rockies are 20-21 against the rest of their division. Colorado has hit 120 home runs as a team this season. Nolan Arenado leads the team with 21, averaging one every 16.7 at-bats.

The Giants are 23-24 against NL West Division opponents. San Francisco has a collective on-base percentage of .295, last in the National League. Brandon Belt leads the team with a mark of .362. The Rockies won the last meeting 6-3. German Marquez earned his eighth victory and David Dahl went 2-for-4 with a home run and five RBIs for Colorado. Jeff Samardzija took his seventh loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arenado leads the Rockies with 21 home runs and has 70 RBIs. Daniel Murphy is 12-for-32 with four doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Kevin Pillar leads the Giants with 84 hits and is batting .246. Evan Longoria is 13-for-34 with two doubles, six home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .260 batting average, 7.03 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Giants: 8-2, .285 batting average, 4.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

Rockies Injuries: Seunghwan Oh: 10-day IL (abdominal), Harrison Musgrave: 60-day IL (elbow), Tyler Anderson: 60-day IL (knee), Brendan Rodgers: 10-day IL (shoulder).

Giants Injuries: Nick Vincent: 60-day IL (pectoral), Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Travis Bergen: 10-day IL (shoulder), Austin Slater: day-to-day (illness), Alex Dickerson: day-to-day (back tightness), Evan Longoria: day-to-day (left foot discomfort).