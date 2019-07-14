2 Rays have combined perfect game thru 7 innings vs Orioles

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Ryne Stanek throws to a Baltimore Orioles batter during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 14, 2019, in Baltimore. AP Photo

A pair of Tampa Bay Rays pitchers has combined on a perfect game through seven innings against the Baltimore Orioles.

Right-hander Ryne Stanek pitched the first two innings Sunday at Camden Yards. He struck out two of the six batters he faced before Ryan Yarbrough took over.

Recalled from Triple-A Durham before the game, Yarbrough has retired 15 straight batters through the sixth inning, striking out five.

The Rays have had only one no-hitter in franchise history, by Matt Garza against the Detroit Tigers on July 26, 2010.

Facing the team with the worst record in the majors, Tampa Bay leads 4-0 in the seventh inning.