Diamondbacks put 4-game win streak on the line against Cardinals

Arizona Diamondbacks (47-45, second in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (44-45, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (7-8, 4.03 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 81 strikeouts) Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (7-4, 3.51 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

LINE: Cardinals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona enters the game as winners of their last four games.

The Cardinals are 24-19 in home games. St. Louis has hit 108 home runs as a team this season. Paul Goldschmidt leads the club with 16, averaging one every 20.9 at-bats.

The Diamondbacks are 27-23 on the road. Arizona hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .318 this season, led by Ketel Marte with a mark of .355. The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 4-2. Robbie Ray notched his seventh victory and Marte went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Arizona. Andrew Miller registered his fourth loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul DeJong leads the Cardinals with 34 extra base hits and is batting .257. Matt Wieters is 6-for-23 with three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 21 home runs and is batting .310. Christian Walker is 8-for-32 with a double, four home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .244 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .267 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Cardinals Injuries: Adam Wainwright: day-to-day (back), Mike Mayers: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jordan Hicks: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Cecil: 60-day IL (wrist/forearm), Marcell Ozuna: 10-day IL (hand), Kolten Wong: day-to-day (calf), Jedd Gyorko: 10-day IL (back), Yadier Molina: 10-day IL (thumb).

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: 10-day IL (forearm), Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Jon Duplantier: 10-day IL (shoulder), Taylor Clarke: 10-day IL (back), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Blake Swihart: 10-day IL (oblique), Steven Souza Jr.: 60-day IL (knee), David Peralta: 10-day IL (shoulder), Wilmer Flores: 10-day IL (foot).