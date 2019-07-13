Richard expected to start for the Blue Jays against Yankees

Toronto Blue Jays (34-58, fourth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (58-31, first in the AL East)

New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Clayton Richard (1-5, 6.23 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 21 strikeouts) Yankees: J.A. Happ (7-4, 5.02 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

The Yankees are 30-9 against the rest of their division. New York has hit 149 home runs this season, fourth in the MLB. Edwin Encarnacion leads them with 25, averaging one every 12.4 at-bats.

The Blue Jays are 12-22 against AL East Division opponents. The Toronto offense has compiled a .233 batting average as a team this season, last in the American League. Eric Sogard leads the team with a mark of .297. The Yankees won the last meeting 4-0. Domingo German earned his 11th victory and Encarnacion went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for New York. Aaron Sanchez registered his 13th loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Encarnacion leads the Yankees with 25 home runs and is batting .219. Aaron Hicks is 13-for-37 with five doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Freddy Galvis leads the Blue Jays with 91 hits and has 44 RBIs. Danny Jansen is 12-for-34 with three doubles, a triple, five home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 7-3, .294 batting average, 4.57 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Blue Jays: 4-6, .255 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored by three runs

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Dellin Betances: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jake Barrett: 60-day IL (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (knee), Cameron Maybin: 10-day IL (calf), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Luke Voit: 10-day IL (abdomen), Troy Tulowitzki: 60-day IL (calf), Greg Bird: 60-day IL (foot), Miguel Andujar: 60-day IL (labrum).

Blue Jays Injuries: Ryan Tepera: 60-day IL (elbow), Marcus Stroman: day-to-day (chest), Matt Shoemaker: 60-day IL (knee), Elvis Luciano: 60-day IL (elbow), Edwin Jackson: 10-day IL (back), Clay Buchholz: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-day IL (elbow), Dalton Pompey: 60-day IL (concussion), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee).