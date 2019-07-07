Stripling expected to start as Los Angeles hosts San Diego

San Diego Padres (44-45, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (60-31, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joey Lucchesi (6-4, 3.91 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 88 strikeouts) Dodgers: Ross Stripling (3-2, 3.45 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

The Dodgers are 29-14 against opponents from the NL West. Los Angeles has hit 144 home runs this season, fifth in the National League. Cody Bellinger leads them with 30, averaging one every 10.5 at-bats.

The Padres are 21-21 on the road. San Diego has slugged .429 this season. Hunter Renfroe leads the team with a mark of .617. The Padres won the last meeting 3-1. Trey Wingenter secured his first victory and Manuel Margot went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for San Diego. Kenta Maeda took his fifth loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 107 hits and is batting .341. Max Muncy is 8-for-39 with a double, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Eric Hosmer leads the Padres with 100 hits and has 62 RBIs. Fernando Tatis Jr. has 13 hits and is batting .325 over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .254 batting average, 4.71 ERA

Padres: 5-5, .237 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by five runs

Dodgers Injuries: Rich Hill: 60-day IL (left forearm), Tony Cingrani: 60-day IL (shoulder), Scott Alexander: 10-day IL (forearm), A.J. Pollock: 60-day IL (elbow), Corey Seager: 10-day IL (hamstring), David Freese: 10-day IL (hamstring), Will Smith: 10-day IL (undisclosed).

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: 10-day IL (forearm), Robert Stock: 10-day IL (bicep), Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 60-day IL (quad).