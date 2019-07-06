Tanaka, Vázquez, Woodruff added to All-Star rosters

New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka throws a pitch against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 29, 2019, in London. Major League Baseball made its European debut game today at London Stadium. AP Photo

New York Yankees right-hander Masahiro Tanaka, Pittsburgh closer Felipe Vázquez and Milwaukee right-hander Brandon Woodruff have been added to the rosters for Tuesday's All-Star Game.

They replace Toronto's Marcus Stroman, who has a strained pectoral muscle; Arizona pitcher Zack Greinke, who will be attending to a personal matter; and Brewers closer Josh Hader, who has back stiffness.

Tanaka was selected for the 2014 AL team but didn't pitch because of a right elbow injury.

"It will be a great thing if I can actually pitch in the game," Tanaka said through a translator. "When you look at your baseball career, it would be something that I can be proud of."

A smiling Tanaka said he was surprised by the announcement.

"Everything happened so fast," Tanaka said. "Obviously I'm very happy. This time around I get to actually go there and be part of the celebration."

Tanaka is 5-5 with a 3.86 ERA in 18 starts.

Stroman, mentioned in trade speculation, was scratched from his scheduled start Thursday due to a strained left pectoral muscle.

Vázquez, who entered Saturday with 19 saves, becomes an All-Star for the second straight season.

Woodruff, a first-time All-Star, is 10-3 with a 3.91 ERA.

New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres, Boston shortstop Xander Bogaerts, Cleveland right-hander Shane Bieber, Oakland right-hander Liam Hendriks, Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy and Minnesota right-hander José Berríos were added previously.

They replace Tampa Bay right-hander Charlie Morton and second baseman Brandon Lowe, Texas left-hander Mike Minor, Los Angeles Angels second baseman Tommy La Stella, Texas outfielder Hunter Pence, Minnesota right-hander Jake Odorizzi and Washington third baseman Anthony Rendon.

Lowe was a replacement for La Stella.