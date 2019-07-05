Mariners take on the Athletics in division matchup

Oakland Athletics (48-40, second in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (38-53, fifth in the AL West)

Seattle; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Brett Anderson (8-5, 3.92 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 48 strikeouts) Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (4-5, 5.12 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals Seattle and Oakland will play on Friday at T-Mobile Park.

The Mariners are 18-25 against AL West teams. Seattle has hit 155 home runs this season, second in the American League. Daniel Vogelbach leads the club with 20, averaging one every 13.3 at-bats.

The Athletics are 20-21 against the rest of their division. Oakland has hit 139 home runs this season, seventh in the league. Matt Chapman leads them with 21, averaging one every 15.7 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domingo Santana leads the Mariners with 63 RBIs and is batting .281. J.P. Crawford is 14-for-42 with two doubles, two triples, three home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Chapman leads the Athletics with 21 home runs and is batting .261. Marcus Semien is 11-for-46 with four doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 4-6, .235 batting average, 3.67 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Athletics: 7-3, .240 batting average, 3.23 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Sam Tuivailala: 60-day IL (achilles/shoulder), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Connor Sadzeck: 10-day IL (elbow), Felix Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brandon Brennan: 10-day IL (shoulder), Chasen Bradford: 60-day IL (forearm), Mitch Haniger: 10-day IL (testicle), Braden Bishop: 10-day IL (neck), Ryon Healy: 10-day IL (back).

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow/hamstring), Stephen Piscotty: 10-day IL (knee), Chad Pinder: day-to-day (ankle), Nick Hundley: 10-day IL (back).