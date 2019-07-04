Eflin expected to start for the Phillies against Braves

Philadelphia Phillies (45-41, second in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (51-36, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zach Eflin (7-7, 3.34 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 80 strikeouts) Braves: Mike Soroka (9-1, 2.13 ERA, .97 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

The Braves are 19-13 against the rest of their division. Atlanta's team on-base percentage of .333 is second in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the team with an OBP of .387.

The Phillies are 22-20 in division games. Philadelphia has a collective on-base percentage of .316, led by Rhys Hoskins with a mark of .392. The Braves won the last meeting 9-2. Bryse Wilson earned his first victory and Josh Donaldson went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Atlanta. Nick Pivetta registered his third loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman leads the Braves with 22 home runs and is batting .308. Dansby Swanson is 12-for-38 with four doubles, a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Cesar Hernandez leads the Phillies with 88 hits and has 37 RBIs. Jean Segura has 13 hits and is batting .295 over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .232 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Phillies: 6-4, .257 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Braves Injuries: Anthony Swarzak: 10-day IL (right shoulder inflammation), Darren O'Day: 60-day IL (forearm), Kevin Gausman: 10-day IL (foot), Ender Inciarte: 10-day IL (lumbar strain).

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 60-day IL (elbow), Pat Neshek: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jerad Eickhoff: 10-day IL (biceps), Seranthony Dominguez: 10-day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew McCutchen: 60-day IL (knee).