Boyd scheduled to start for Detroit against Chicago

Detroit Tigers (27-54, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (41-42, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matthew Boyd (5-6, 3.72 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 129 strikeouts) White Sox: Reynaldo Lopez (4-7, 6.12 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

LINE: Tigers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

The White Sox are 22-15 against opponents from the AL Central. Chicago is averaging 4.2 RBIs per game this season. Jose Abreu leads the team with 63 total runs batted in.

The Tigers are 15-25 on the road. The Detroit offense has compiled a .230 batting average as a team this season, last in the MLB. Miguel Cabrera leads the team with a mark of .301. The White Sox won the last meeting 9-6. Jose Ruiz secured his first victory and Yoan Moncada went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBIs for Chicago. Nick Ramirez took his third loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abreu leads the White Sox with 41 extra base hits and is batting .272. Moncada is 12-for-33 with four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Nicholas Castellanos leads the Tigers with eight home runs home runs and is slugging .465. Jeimer Candelario is 9-for-23 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .273 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by six runs

Tigers: 1-9, .223 batting average, 4.62 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 60-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Jones: 60-day IL (elbow), Dylan Covey: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Burr: 10-day IL (elbow), Manny Banuelos: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tim Anderson: 10-day IL (ankle), Welington Castillo: 10-day IL (oblique).

Tigers Injuries: Spencer Turnbull: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tyson Ross: 60-day IL (nerve), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), JaCoby Jones: day-to-day (back), Josh Harrison: 60-day IL (hamstring), Grayson Greiner: 10-day IL (back).