Dodgers beat D-backs 5-4 for 5th straight home walk-off win

Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger hits a solo home run off Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Merrill Kelly, foreground, during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in Los Angeles. AP Photo

The Los Angeles Dodgers never wonder if they can pull out a victory late in a game. Their only suspense is which player will be the next hero.

It was All-Star Cody Bellinger's turn for the second straight game.

He hit a tiebreaking homer in the 10th inning, giving the Dodgers a franchise-record fifth consecutive walk-off victory at home, 5-4 over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday night.

"He's a one-man wrecking crew right now," D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Dodgers tied the 2004 Oakland Athletics with five straight walk-off victories.

Bellinger drew a bases-loaded walk with two outs in the ninth to force in the winning run in a 5-4 victory Tuesday.

"It's pretty crazy what we're doing," he said. "There's not many words to describe it. It's pretty special."

He hit a solo shot in the second Wednesday and his 29 homers are the most in franchise history before the All-Star break. He broke a tie with Gil Hodges and Duke Snider, who had 28.

"I was feeling positive and confident going into spring training, but I did not expect to do this," Bellinger said. "It's been a crazy first half overall and I'm enjoying every second of it."

After Chris Taylor struck out to open the 10th, Bellinger crushed a high-arching pitch from Yoan Lòpez (1-2) into right field, triggering a raucous celebration and chants of "MVP! MVP!"

"It's tough to navigate our lineup when we're tough in the strike zone," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "Pitchers know they have to be perfect and it's hard to sustain that."

Arizona closer Greg Holland knows it only too well.

He issued four of Arizona's five walks with two outs in the ninth Tuesday.

"We had them beat two nights in a row and it was on me to get the job done and I didn't," Holland said. "I hate that because I want to help the guys win."

Enriquè Hernàndez opened the inning with a double to deep right. Holland issued four of Arizona's five walks with two outs in the ninth Tuesday.

Matt Beaty's RBI single tied the game 4-all. He took second on Holland's wild pitch.

With the sellout crowd of 53,327 on its feet rhythmically clapping and chanting "Let's go Dodgers!" pinch-hitter Justin Turner struck out looking against Holland, who was replaced by Yoshihisa Hirano.

Pinch-hitter Russell Martin and Joc Pederson drew consecutive walks to load the bases. Alex Verdugo grounded into a weak double play to second to send it to the 10th.

"It speaks to our depth to put together innings like that late against high-leverage guys," Dodgers starter Walker Buehler said. "We trust our hitters one through nine."

Joe Kelly (3-3) got the win after retiring the side in the 10th.

The D-backs took a 4-3 lead in the ninth on Carson Kelly's homer off closer Kenley Jansen. They tied the game 3-all on Ketel Marte's RBI single with two outs in the seventh.

A night after Arizona blew an early 3-0 lead, it was the Dodgers' turn.

They led 3-0 in the second on Bellinger's homer and a pair of RBI singles by Buehler and Pederson with two outs.

The D-backs closed to 3-2 on Christian Walker's two-run shot in the fourth.

Coming off his worst outing of the season, Buehler allowed three runs and nine hits in seven innings. The All-Star right-hander struck out nine and walked none.

Buehler gave up seven runs and 13 hits in 5 2/3 innings at Colorado last week. In seven of his previous eight outings, he'd allowed two earned runs or fewer.

Arizona's Merrill Kelly allowed three runs and six hits in six innings. The right-hander struck out two and walked none in his first career appearance against the Dodgers.

TRAINER'S ROOM

D-backs: LF David Peralta left the game in the bottom of the third with right shoulder soreness. He'll have an MRI Thursday.

Dodgers: LHP Rich Hill (left forearm strain) was transferred to the 60-day IL. He's not allowed to pick up a baseball for four weeks and then will begin playing catch. ... Turner pinch-hit in the ninth and stayed in the game in the 10th. He didn't start for the second straight game because of residual soreness from being hit on the left elbow at Colorado. He's expected to start Thursday. ... INF David Freese (strained left hamstring) took some swings and will return Friday or Saturday.

HOLLAND'S FUTURE

Lovullo said he was in "an emotional state" regarding Holland.

"I am concerned," the manager said. "I know he's grinding and I know that he wants to get things done and do them the right way and continue on his journey and close games the way he has."

However, Luvullo said he's going to discuss Holland with his staff over the next day or so.

HOME RUN DERBY

Pederson will represent the Dodgers in the Home Run Derby on Monday during All-Star festivities in Cleveland. It'll be his second appearance after finishing second to Todd Frazier in the 2015 contest. Pederson, who has 20 homers through Wednesday, is matched up against Houston's Alex Bregman in the first round. Pederson said he wanted Johnny Washington to pitch to him, but "that did not go over well" with the San Diego Padres, for whom Washington is the hitting coach. Instead, he'll use either Josè Vizcaìno, a special assistant in the Dodgers' front office, or third base coach Dino Ebel.

UP NEXT

D-backs: They're off on July Fourth for the first time. RHP Zack Greinke (9-3, 2.90 ERA) starts Friday at home against Colorado.

Dodgers: LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (9-2, 1.83) starts Thursday against San Diego. The NL starter in next week's All-Star Game looks to bounce back after his second loss of the season at Colorado.