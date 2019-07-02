Yankees take on Mets, look to continue 5-game win streak

New York Yankees (54-28, first in the AL East) vs. New York Mets (38-47, fourth in the AL East)

Flushing, Queens; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: James Paxton (5-3, 4.34 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 81 strikeouts) Mets: Zack Wheeler (6-5, 4.51 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 115 strikeouts)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: The Yankees enter the game as winners of their last five games.

The Mets are 21-16 on their home turf. They have slugged .433 this season. Pete Alonso leads the club with a .627 slugging percentage, including 49 extra-base hits and 28 home runs.

The Yankees are 23-14 on the road. They have slugged .466, good for third in the American League. Gary Sanchez leads the club with a .588 slugging percentage, including 31 extra-base hits and 23 home runs. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonso leads the Mets with 28 home runs and has 64 RBIs. Todd Frazier is 11-for-39 with a double, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Edwin Encarnacion leads the Yankees with 24 home runs and has 55 RBIs. DJ LeMahieu has 22 hits and is batting .579 over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 3-7, .276 batting average, 5.73 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Yankees: 9-1, .319 batting average, 6.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Mets Injuries: Justin Wilson: 10-day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 60-day IL (elbow), Jeurys Familia: 10-day IL (shoulder), Luis Avilan: 10-day IL (elbow), Brandon Nimmo: 10-day IL (neck), Yoenis Cespedes: 60-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 60-day IL (knee).

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Domingo German: 10-day IL (hip), Dellin Betances: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jake Barrett: 60-day IL (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (knee), Cameron Maybin: 10-day IL (calf), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Luke Voit: day-to-day (abdomen), Troy Tulowitzki: 60-day IL (calf), Greg Bird: 60-day IL (foot), Miguel Andujar: 60-day IL (labrum).